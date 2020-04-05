Lopez, Darlene A. RENSSELAER On Sunday March 29, 2020, Darlene A. Lopez "Dee" entered eternal rest, peacefully at home, beside her loving and devoted husband Robert M. Lopez. In addition to being greeted by her Lord she will be reunited with her mother, Loraine I. Brooking; her father, Earl E. Brooking, and her brother, Michael E. Brooking. Darlene is surpassed by her brothers and sisters, Earl (Toby) Brooking (late Joan Brooking), Gail (Bob)Westfall, Beth Brooking, and John Brooking. She is also surpassed and remembered by many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. If you wish to honor Dee we ask that you please make a donation to an animal shelter of your choosing in her name. ,
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 5, 2020