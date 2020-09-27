McRae, Darlene Ann ALBANY Darlene Ann McRae, 63, passed away unexpectedly on September 23, 2020. She was born on June 25, 1957, the daughter of the late John A. and Frances Bayly.Darlene worked in the transportation industry for more than 30-years before retiring from Adirondack Trailways. Darlene started a second career as an L.P.N., working for N.Y.S. O.M.R.D.D. Darlene is survived by her husband, Floyd McRae; her son, John M. Clements, her bother Thomas Bayly (Nancy); as well as several nephews, a niece and aunts. Calling hours will be on Monday, September 28, from 4-6 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A memorial service to celebrate her life will begin at 6 p.m. The family will receive visitors at their home after the services. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com