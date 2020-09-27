1/
Darlene Ann McRae
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McRae, Darlene Ann ALBANY Darlene Ann McRae, 63, passed away unexpectedly on September 23, 2020. She was born on June 25, 1957, the daughter of the late John A. and Frances Bayly.Darlene worked in the transportation industry for more than 30-years before retiring from Adirondack Trailways. Darlene started a second career as an L.P.N., working for N.Y.S. O.M.R.D.D. Darlene is survived by her husband, Floyd McRae; her son, John M. Clements, her bother Thomas Bayly (Nancy); as well as several nephews, a niece and aunts. Calling hours will be on Monday, September 28, from 4-6 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A memorial service to celebrate her life will begin at 6 p.m. The family will receive visitors at their home after the services. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved