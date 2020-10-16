1/
Darlene Ann Wilson
1952 - 2020
Wilson, Darlene Ann ALBANY Darlene Ann Wilson passed away on October 11, 2020, after a long illness. She was born on August 17, 1952, in Albany. She was predeceased by her mother, Doris Rodford; stepfather, William Rodford; and father, Charles Husson. She is survived by her siblings, Charlene (Mike) Link, Lou (Bill) Evans, and Ronee (Janet) Ristau; her husband, Harry Wilson; three children, Charles (Tishona) Williams, Darelle (Patrick) DeMarco and Rhysha Wilson; as well as six grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was known throughout Albany as a longtime volunteer at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church and The Homeless Action committee, where she eventually took a position caring for the people in the community who needed it the most. Everyone she met became a friend. She was the most beautiful soul, fierce friend and protector and most beloved mother and sister. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 17, at 12 p.m. in the Victory Church, 1312 Central Ave., Colonie. COVID-19 protocols including face masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, please commit to doing a random act of kindness to honor her memory.




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Victory Church
Funeral services provided by
Magin & Keegan Funeral Home Inc
891 Madison Ave
Albany, NY 12208
(518) 482-2698
