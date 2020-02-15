Mackey, Darlene D. WATERVLIET Darlene "Darcy" (DeRusso) Mackey, 72 of Watervliet, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, with loved ones by her side. Darcy was born in Troy on March 1, 1947, and was the daughter of the late Louis DeRusso Sr., and the late Lillian (Weisenforth) DeRusso. She was raised in Watervliet where she met the love of her life, James J. Mackey and married on September 4, 1968. Darcy was loving, empathetic, and always showed compassion. She devoted years of her life working with the elderly and adults with special needs. She also loved shopping and dressing "fly" from head to toe. She had a huge love for animals especially for her pride and joy, Ting Ting, who continues to be spoiled by her "Daddy." She is survived by James J. Mackey; daughters, Dawn M. Brooks and Jennifer (Dennis) Flaherty. Proud grandmother of Michael D. and Nikolas J. Brooks and Isabella, Marissa, Sophia and Vanessa Flaherty. She was the sister of Judith and the (late) Anthony Malone and the (late) Louis DeRusso Jr. She is also survived by many in-laws, nieces and nephews. A service will be held in the spring in New York for family and friends. Details to come.



