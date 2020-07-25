1/1
Darlene M. Corellis
Corellis, Darlene M. EAST GREENBUSH Darlene M. Corellis, 66 of East Greenbush, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Darlene was born in Albany, the daughter of the late George and Dorothy (Hanks) Kahler Sr. She was a sales clerk for Walmart for the past 11 years and was very active with the Eagles in Rensselaer. She was predeceased by her loving husband Peter F. Corellis. Survivors include one daughter Theresa (David) Beebe; sister Dorothy Braoudakis; brothers, Robert Kahler and Kevin Colon; two granddaughters, Jennifer (Jeffrey) Scott and Jessica (Bryan) Billings; and three great-grandchildren, Sophia, Cayden and Brady. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Darlene was also predeceased by her sisters, Myrtle Roberts and Betty Kendrick; and brothers, Jack Kahler, Jimmy Kahler and George Kahler. Due to COVID-19 and social distancing regulations friends may call from 4 - 7 p.m. on Sunday at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer following state regulations or via Zoom by copying this link into a web browser: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81602716712. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday in the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc. or via Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87402883028. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Darlene's name to a charity of the donor's choice.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
27
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
