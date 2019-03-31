Palmer, Darlene M. STILLWATER Darlene M. Palmer, 64, died on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Saratoga Hospital. Funeral services for Darlene will be held on Wednesday, April 3, at 10 a.m. in the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Tuesday, from 4-7 p.m. A complete obituary will appear in Monday's edition. wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 31, 2019