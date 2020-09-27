1/1
Darlene M. Smith
1961 - 2020
Smith, Darlene M. RENSSELAER Darlene M. Smith, 59 of Rensselaer, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at her home in Rensselaer. Darlene was born on April 30, 1961, in Albany, the daughter of the late John E. and Rose A. (Filippino) Smith. She was a registered nurse for Albany Medical Center in Albany. Survivors include her husband, Timothy M. O'Marra; her mother, Rose A. (Filippino) Smith; and twin sister, Diane (Tony) Nardacci. She was the stepmother of Mary Anne (Buddy) Gillum and Thomas (Rachel) O'Marra; and proud aunt of Leia Nardacci, and Nina (Jesse) Nardacci-Harmon. She is also survived by her step-grandchildren, Danny, Tyler, Michael, Jacob, Bailey, Aiden, Liam, and Cody. She is also survived by several cousins, aunts and uncles.She was predeceased by her father, John Smith. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be at a later date at a date and time to be determined. Arrangements were entrusted to the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 27, 2020.
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
September 26, 2020
Dear Mrs. Smith & Diane,
I am so sorry to read of Darlene’s passing. I’m heartbroken for you and the entire family. My sincere condolences.
Kathy DeGraff
Kathy DeGraff-Stacey
Friend
