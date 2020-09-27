Smith, Darlene M. RENSSELAER Darlene M. Smith, 59 of Rensselaer, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at her home in Rensselaer. Darlene was born on April 30, 1961, in Albany, the daughter of the late John E. and Rose A. (Filippino) Smith. She was a registered nurse for Albany Medical Center in Albany. Survivors include her husband, Timothy M. O'Marra; her mother, Rose A. (Filippino) Smith; and twin sister, Diane (Tony) Nardacci. She was the stepmother of Mary Anne (Buddy) Gillum and Thomas (Rachel) O'Marra; and proud aunt of Leia Nardacci, and Nina (Jesse) Nardacci-Harmon. She is also survived by her step-grandchildren, Danny, Tyler, Michael, Jacob, Bailey, Aiden, Liam, and Cody. She is also survived by several cousins, aunts and uncles.She was predeceased by her father, John Smith. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be at a later date at a date and time to be determined. Arrangements were entrusted to the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.