Snyder, Darrell Lee HERMITAGE, Tenn. Darrell Lee Snyder, 74, died on Monday, August 17, 2020, in hospice care after a long battle with cancer. Lee died peacefully in his sleep. He leaves behind wife of 35 years, Cathy Laminack Snyder; children: Rick and wife Bridgette, Darrell and wife Diane, Wendy and husband Ron (FSIL), Jared and wife Anna, and Josh. Lee was born in Albany on March 6, 1946, the son of Walter and Gertrude Snyder. Lee was a graduate of Van Rensselaer High School, class of 1964. Lee lived a full life of love, laughter, adventure, and most of all a passion for Jesus Christ. Lee's love extended not just to his immediate family, but to his church, Priest Lake Christian Fellowship, to his friends, to workers from various companies that would come to his house, and any other soul that he engaged with. Lee was protective, generous, caring, tough, joyful, and passionate and extended each of these qualities to those around him (especially so to those he cared about most) in hopes of seeing people grow to their full potential. Lee's laughter and sense of adventure was contagious. People flocked to him because Lee was true to who he was. He loved to laugh and loved it when others laughed along with him. He always promised adventure to those who got close to him and always delivered on those relationships being a fantastic adventure. Lee now lives with his Lord, Jesus Christ. He has faithfully and passionately loved Christ in his life, and we are faithful that he now rests with Christ. Lee always said that Christ was head of the team. That will remain true both now and forevermore. Due to COVID-19, the family will have a private memorial service. The family appreciates everyone's thoughts and prayers during this time. The family asks in lieu of flowers please consider donating to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Priest Lake Christian Fellowship in memory of Lee Snyder.