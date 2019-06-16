BRADT Darryl H. In Memory of our Dad Darryl H. Bradt 03/07/1934 12/14/2017 We still miss you, Dad. We know you didn't want to go yet. We know you didn't want it the way it was. We know you gave it your all, trying to overcome medical hurdles, bad circumstances. We know you were strong, brave, and still wanted to live. All your love, life lessons, inspiration, things you taught us - will be with us always. Your sayings, stories, traits, advice, humor, silliness, hard work ethic, gentleness, creative spirit, and unconditional love are your forever legacy. Your wonderful landscape designs, stonework, and wood carvings remain everywhere, enhancing this worlds beauty. We are so very proud that you were our Dad. You live in us, and all around us. Happy Father's Day. With Love From Desi, Shelly, Pete, and Sue. xoxo (Please hold our baby brother close)
Published in Albany Times Union on June 16, 2019