Service Information St Mary's Church 23 Bulkley Ave Granville, NY 12832 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM St. Mary's Church 23 Bulkley Ave. Granville , NY Mass of Christian Burial 3:00 PM St. Mary's Church 23 Bulkley Ave. Granville , NY

Bean, David A. GRANVILLE Tuesday evening, November 5, 2019, David passed away peacefully at home. Born in Albany as the son of the late Wilbur and Stephanie Bean, he was a graduate of Christian Brothers Academy in Albany and Dean College in Franklin Mass., where he met his sweet bride Eleanor. Dave and Ellie married in 1960 and moved to Granville in 1964, where over the last 60 years they have raised a family and created a loving and committed life together. Dave opened Allied Loan Company where he was the owner/manager until 1984 when he joined First National Bank, retiring in 1994. Dave served his community well, being a member of the Knights of Columbus, Rotary and the Lions. He was one of the founding members of the Border Riders snowmobile club. His commitment to service was deeply grounded in his faith. Dave was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church where he served as lector, pre-cana instructor and as a financial advisor on the church board. Dave loved working in the yard, cutting wood and playing cards and golf. Known for being "particular" for having a well-kept lawn, he served as a "lawn consultant" to many as his and Ellie's efforts resulted in a lovely home and setting. Given his many charitable works, it came as a surprise to many that you had to watch him closely when he kept score during his many poker and pitch games over the years! His humor was understated, yet his interest in teaching and caring for others was anything but. He was predeceased by his parents and brothers, William, and Reverend Charles Bean; and sisters, Julianne Bean-Kuth and Sister Marcella Bean. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Ellie; son Christopher; daughter-in-law Kim; daughter Lori; and son-in-law Lindsey; four grandchildren, Matt, Josh, Kaitlyn and Zac, along with their spouses Iana, Phil, finance Kat; and three beautiful great-grandchildren, Laila, Lilly and Nicolas, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their families. Also mourning Dave's passing are Rene LaFrances and Donna VanGuilder, two sweet and caring women that assisted Dave and Ellie greatly and helped to ease their burdens over the past few years. The family cannot thank them enough. Calling hours will be on Friday, November 8, from 1-3 p.m. in St. Mary's Church, 23 Bulkley Ave., Granville. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, 6520 N Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309, the Granville Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 153, Granville, NY or High Peaks Hospice, 79 Glenwood Ave., Queensbury, NY, 12801. Online condolences may be made at



