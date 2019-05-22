Burnham, David A. TROY David A. Burnham of Troy, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Ellis Hospital. He was born in Townshend, Vt. Son of Harold and Ruth (Merrill) Burnham. David lived with his daughter, Ida in Troy. He owned and operated Burnham Construction Company. He was a devoted father and grandfather who always put the needs of his loved ones and friends first. He was an avid hunter, mechanic and all-around Mr. Fix it. David was predeceased by his parents and his brothers, William and John. He is survived by his daughters, Ida Burnham and Samantha Smith; a son, Harold Tomisman of Florida; four grandchildren, Shandell, Eddie, Leah and Wyatt; two great-grandchildren, Gianna and Jaden; three brothers, Timothy Burnham, Edward Burnham and Carl Burnham; plus many nieces and nephews; a host of friends, especially, Sharon, Tim and Bob. Visiting hours will be Friday, May 24, at Newcomer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a funeral service immediately following at 12 p.m. at Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society in David's memory.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 22 to May 23, 2019