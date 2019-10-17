|
Catallo, David A. WATERFORD David A. Catallo, 94 of Robin Lane, died on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Waterford he was a lifelong resident and son of the late Orazio and Loretta Villa Catallo. He was a graduate of Waterford High School. Dave was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for 35 years and served as Waterford postmaster from 1972 until his retirement in 1981. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving as a corpsman during World War II and was wounded on Omaha Beach on D-Day June 6, 1944. He was the proud recipient of the Purple Heart, The Presidential Unit Citation, the Bronze Star, the Croix de Guerre Medal and the Legion of Honour Medal given by the French Government, the World War II Victory medal and the American Campaign medal. He and three of his brothers, Anthony, Merico and Feody, served in the U.S. Armed Forces at the same time during World War II. He was an inactive member of the Kavanaugh Hook and Ladder Co. and, while active, held the office of treasurer there for forty-one consecutive years. In 2010 he was honored by the fire company with a plaque commemorating his 65 years of service. He was a lifetime member and former treasurer of the Waterford Knights of Columbus, a member of the Waterford Bocce League, and had served as league president and team captain. He was also a member of the Waterford Golf League. Survivors include his devoted wife Gloria Farabegoli Catallo. The couple celebrated their 69th anniversary on September 10, 2019. He was the loving father of Lorry Glogowski (Mark) of Clifton Park and Larry Catallo (Joanne) of Waterford. He was the brother of Wally Catallo of Waterford, the late Anthony Catallo, Elizabeth LaFond, Lena Decker, Merico, Guerino, and Edward Catallo and Ann Gabriel. He was the brother-in-law of Ruby Catallo and Dom Gabriel of Waterford and Edward Farabegoli of Middleburg, Fla.; and was the proud grandfather of Christen and Scott Glogowski. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Special thanks are extended to the staff of the Eddy Visiting Nurses Association, private care nurses and doctors and Samaritan Hospital Hospice nurses. Funeral services will be on Monday at 9:30 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford and at 10 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Waterford. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford.Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Sunday from 5-8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Restoration Fund, 119 Broad St., Waterford, NY, 12188, St. Mary's School, 12 6th St., Waterford, NY, 12188 or LaSalle Institute, 174 Williams Rd., Troy, NY, 12180. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 17, 2019