Cramer, David A. Sr. RENSSELAER David A. Cramer Sr., 61, passed away on September 30, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on December 20, 1958, and was raised in Rensselaer in a loving family. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert O. Cramer and Jean M. (Bellefeuille) Cramer; as well as his oldest daughter Michele. David is survived by the love of his life, Mary; and three children, David (Joanna) Cramer Jr., Scott (Emily) Geer, and Amy (Charles) Meegan III. He is also survived by his pride and joy, his five cherished grandchildren: Elizabeth, Ella, Natalie, Charles IV (C4), and Benjamin. David was the beloved son-in-law of Thomas J. Brophy, and Larry and Natalie (DeFrancesco) Keneston. He is also survived by his brothers, Robert (Ruthie) and William; his sister Kathy (Mason), and several beloved nieces and nephews. David worked at Polsinello Fuels for 39 years and was passionate about spending time with his family. David enjoyed his final years spending time on his favorite hobbies, including bowling, golfing, and fishing. He also loved vacations, and going on casino excursions with his family and friends. He was an avid N.Y. Yankees and N.Y. Giants fan. David also enjoyed being Santa Claus for the Rensselaer Christmas in the City, by the request of the late Mayor Daniel Dwyer. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the W. J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer, on Saturday, October 3, from 12 - 3 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service for the immediate family will be held following the visitation at 3 p.m. Masks are required, social distancing and occupancy limitations will be observed. A private burial will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the A-T Children's Project. Donations may be sent in remembrance of David and Mary's daughter Michele to 6810 N. State Road 7, Suite 125, Coconut Creek, FL, 33073. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com