1/1
David A. Cramer Sr.
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cramer, David A. Sr. RENSSELAER David A. Cramer Sr., 61, passed away on September 30, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on December 20, 1958, and was raised in Rensselaer in a loving family. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert O. Cramer and Jean M. (Bellefeuille) Cramer; as well as his oldest daughter Michele. David is survived by the love of his life, Mary; and three children, David (Joanna) Cramer Jr., Scott (Emily) Geer, and Amy (Charles) Meegan III. He is also survived by his pride and joy, his five cherished grandchildren: Elizabeth, Ella, Natalie, Charles IV (C4), and Benjamin. David was the beloved son-in-law of Thomas J. Brophy, and Larry and Natalie (DeFrancesco) Keneston. He is also survived by his brothers, Robert (Ruthie) and William; his sister Kathy (Mason), and several beloved nieces and nephews. David worked at Polsinello Fuels for 39 years and was passionate about spending time with his family. David enjoyed his final years spending time on his favorite hobbies, including bowling, golfing, and fishing. He also loved vacations, and going on casino excursions with his family and friends. He was an avid N.Y. Yankees and N.Y. Giants fan. David also enjoyed being Santa Claus for the Rensselaer Christmas in the City, by the request of the late Mayor Daniel Dwyer. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the W. J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer, on Saturday, October 3, from 12 - 3 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service for the immediate family will be held following the visitation at 3 p.m. Masks are required, social distancing and occupancy limitations will be observed. A private burial will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the A-T Children's Project. Donations may be sent in remembrance of David and Mary's daughter Michele to 6810 N. State Road 7, Suite 125, Coconut Creek, FL, 33073. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Calling hours
12:00 - 03:00 PM
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 286-3400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved