HUGHES David A. In memory of David A. Hughes on his twelfth anniversay. Now that you are in Heaven, we comfort our hearts by closing our eyes and remembering how much you loved us and how much happiness we have known because of you. We miss your loving warm smile, sense of humor, loyalty and commitment to us. By carrying your memories and love in our hearts, you will always be with us. Forever, Your Loving Family



