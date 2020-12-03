Lewis, David A. TROY David Lewis passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020. David was born in Troy to the late William and Mary Lewis. He attended Lasingburgh Schools. David was employed by Freihofer's Bakery, The Bendix Corporation, The Watervliet Arsenal, Anderson and Borden Dairy as a delivery man, Garden Way Troy-Built product and The Water Department for the City of Troy as a senior water maintenance man. He was predeceased by his wife of 25 years; Melba Lewis; son, David A. Lewis; and sister Karen Norizan of Florida. He is survived by his stepson Daniel McGillivray and wife Ami of Watervliet; daughter Shari Suarez and husband Angel of Victory Mills; brother William E. Lewis and wife Linda of Clifton Park; sister Donna Conway of North Carolina; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, 10 nieces and nephews. David was a lifetime attendee of St. Augustine's Church. He enjoyed sports, trout fishing, shooting darts with friends and always enjoyed betting on the horses at Saratoga Race Course and the dog races at Green Mountain Raceway. David loved to travel and took two trips around this beautiful country by car. Last of all, he loved playing the slots at all of the casinos around the country. Donations in David's memory may be made to St. Augustine's Church, 25 115th St., Troy, NY, 12182.





