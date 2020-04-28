Albany Times Union Obituaries
David A. Perry M.D.


1938 - 2020
David A. Perry M.D. Obituary
Perry, David A. M.D. TROY David A. Perry, M.D., 82, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his residence in Troy after an illness of several months. Born in Amherst, Mass., he was the son of the late Kingsley A. Perry and Justine Bristol Perry and husband for 29 years of Susan Martula-Perry. He had resided in Harriman, N.Y. for 30 years. David was a 1960 graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, earning his bachelor's degree. He entered medical school at the University of Maryland, earning his M.D. in 1970 and did postdoctoral work in psychiatry at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. Dr. Perry began as a psychiatrist in Syracuse and moved in the 1980's to Cornwall-On-Hudson to practice group psychotherapy, which continued until the end of 2019. He was an avid golfer and member of the New York City Physicians Golf Association, a patron of classical music, and a fan of live theater and movies. Survivors in addition to his wife include a daughter, Noelle Perry; a son, Nathan John (Amy) Perry; eight grandchildren; two sisters, Brille Cotsoradis and Regina St. John; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his twin sister, Deborah Ritzer on September 30, 2019. Services will be held at a later date in Amherst, Mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of David A. Perry, M.D. to the Albany Symphony Orchestra Inc., 19 Clinton Avenue, Albany, NY 12207. To sign the guest book or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 28, 2020
