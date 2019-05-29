Boyles, David Alan BRUNSWICK On Saturday, May 25, 2019, Dave passed away at home from complications from pancreatic cancer, with his wife Donna holding his hand. Dave was born in 1944 in Long Beach, Calif. to Norman and Elizabeth Boyles. He grew up on Air Force bases all over the country, then, in Montana, met Donna Harrel. After college graduation, they were rarely apart for over 50 years. Dave and Donna moved to The Dalles, Ore., where he taught music and elementary school. Dave and Donna were active members of Gateway Presbyterian Church and volunteered with several youth sports teams. The couple moved to Brunswick in 2004 to be closer to their children and grandchildren. They found a new family at Brunswick Church, where Dave assisted with both music and facilities management. He is survived by his wife and their four children, Robin (Jason) Snyder and their five boys of Reading, Mass., Douglas Boyles of Beacon, N.Y., Kerstin (Christopher) Aukerman and their son of Natick, Mass. and Alanna (Brian) Moran and their two girls of Gansevoort. He has a sister, Nancy (Steven) Lindsey of Corvallis, Ore. Relatives and friends may call at the Brunswick Church, 42 White Church Lane, Troy, on Saturday, June 1, from 9-11 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Reverend Henry Kim and Reverend Harry Heinz will co-officiate. Dave was a passionate believer in helping others. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of David Alan Boyles to the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (https://refugees.org) or to the Brunswick Church Pantry. To view the complete obituary, sign the guestbook, light a candle, or for service directions, visit brycefh.com Published in Albany Times Union on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary