Allikso, David TROY David Allikso, 72 of Troy, passed away April 12, 2019, at Albany County Nursing Home after a long illness. Born in Brooklyn, David was the beloved son of the late Edward F. and Natalie S. Allikso. Raised in Queens, and later, Redford Township, Mich., David studied engineering at the Lawrence Institute of Technology and worked in the automotive and machine tool industries. An Army veteran of the Vietnam War, David returned home and established a business in Michigan which manufactured and distributed hydraulic equipment and supplies. As a young man, David enjoyed boating, water and snow skiing, music and dancing, and had many friends. In his late twenties, David underwent surgery for a brain tumor which left him physically disabled, and later was stricken with schizophrenia, which tormented him for the rest of his life. When his illness worsened, he relocated to Port Jervis where he lived for many years with his family. In his thirties a suicide attempt left David more disabled and even more mentally impaired. In recent years, David relocated to Troy where he lived for the last 10 years. David is survived by his sisters, Laurie of Pennsylvania and Natalie Allikso (Larry LeBlanc) of Brunswick and two cousins. The family wishes to thank the staffs of the Troy Adult Home and the Albany County Nursing Home for their patience and care. David will be interred next to his parents in the Oakwood Cemetery, Troy in the presence of immediate family only. Well-wishers are asked to say a prayer that David is finally at peace. Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 16, 2019