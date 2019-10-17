Nattell, David "Andy" Andrew John ALBANY David "Andy" Andrew John Nattell, 71, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at The Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. During his last days of life, he was surrounded with love from his friends and family; relatives, those that lived with him and those that cared for him at his home in Albany. Andy was a jokester, especially with his brothers, Tom and Chuck Nattell, who both predeceased him. He was also predeceased by his devoted mother, Susan Burns Nattell. Andy's humor and zest for life will be sorely missed especially by his friends and staff at his group home. Andy was well loved and respected within his community and showed an equal love and respect for everyone he encountered. He is survived by nieces, Leah Palmer and Gina Coco; nephews, Noah and Whitney Nattell; and four cousins. Andy was a special person and his family appreciates the love and care given to him by staff and friends at the A.R.C. of Warren, Washington and Albany counties. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Andy's family and the staff and friends of A.R.C. on Friday, October 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany, with his funeral service to follow immediately at 6 p.m. Donations in Andy's memory should be made to the American Diabetes Association. To leave a message for the family please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019