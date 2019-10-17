Nattell, David "Andy" Andrew John ALBANY David "Andy" Andrew John Nattell, 71, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at The Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Andy's family and the staff and friends of A.R.C. on Friday, October 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany, with his funeral service to follow immediately at 6 p.m. A complete obituary may be viewed at www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019