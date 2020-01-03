|
|
Everitt, David Austin Sr. REXFORD David Austin Everitt Sr., age 88, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. David was born in Chicago to the late George W. Sr. and Augusta (Stein) Everitt. David's family moved to Newburgh, N.Y. where he grew up and attended school, graduating from Newburgh Free Academy. After graduation, David began working at the New York Telephone Company. David and Joan moved to the Capital District where they settled to raise their family. David retired from Verizon as an area operations manager after 44 years of service. David was a master sergeant in the Army National Guard, a committeeman for the Town of Newburgh Democratic Party, president of the Middlehope Fire Company, and served as president of the Hudson Valley local of the Empire State Telephone Workers Organization. David was also a parishioner of St. Mary's Church, Crescent. David is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Joan (Kingsley) Everitt; his loving sons, David A. (Susan) Everitt Jr., and Jeffrey M. (Gayle) Everitt; adored grandchildren, Aaron Kelley Everitt, Katherine E. Everitt, Charles I. Vandergrift and Jeremy A. Glazer; his dear sister Maryanne Adams; sister-in-law Jean M. Everitt; brother-in-law George S. Kingsley; as well as several nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, David was predeceased by his son Michael G. Everitt; his brother George W. Everitt Jr.; and brother-in-law Bernard Adams. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Joseph S. Cebula Jr. on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, 86 Church Hill Road, Crescent. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family prior to the Mass, from 10-11 a.m. Interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on David's Book of Memories at TownleyWheelerFH.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 3, 2020