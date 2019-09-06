Guest Book View Sign Service Information WESTGOR FUNERAL HOME 205 W DOTY AVE Neenah , WI 54956-2549 (920)-722-7151 Send Flowers Obituary

McLeod, David B. NEENAH, Wis. David B. McLeod, age 93 of Neenah, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Peabody Manor in Appleton. He was born on July 22, 1926, in Albany, son of the late Anderson and Augusta (McMurray) McLeod. On May 7, 1960, he married Elizabeth D. Denman in Greensville, Ontario, Canada. Their 54-year marriage was blessed with two sons, one daughter and two granddaughters. David enjoyed time spent with his beloved children, nephews and nieces and grandchildren. Dave was a graduate of Albany Academy and MIT. While he studied business engineering, he was an architect at heart. He designed and helped his family build Skye Cottage in Weekapaug, R.I. He received a certificate in business management from Harvard in 1968. He worked for Albany International and Appleton Wire. From the late 1970s through the early 1990s, Dave built and ran his own businesses for industrial cleaning and asbestos abatement. He will be fondly remembered by his sons, Robert D. McLeod of Neenah, and John B. (Kimberly) McLeod of Madison; daughter, Eliza J. (Franck Daphnis) McLeod of Rockville, Md.; and granddaughters, Isabelle McLeod-Daphnis of Rockville, and Allison McLeod (mother Julie Reichenberger) of Oshkosh. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, C. Anderson McLeod, sister, Eleanor S. Adriance and brother, Richard Harvey McLeod of Hartford, Conn. The family recognizes and thanks Kathy Regeth. Siblings John and Eliza recognize their brother Bob for his years of steadfast support to both their parents, and especially their father. A private family gathering will be held. Westgor Funeral Home, 205 W. Doty Ave., Neenah 920-722-7151. Condolences at



McLeod, David B. NEENAH, Wis. David B. McLeod, age 93 of Neenah, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Peabody Manor in Appleton. He was born on July 22, 1926, in Albany, son of the late Anderson and Augusta (McMurray) McLeod. On May 7, 1960, he married Elizabeth D. Denman in Greensville, Ontario, Canada. Their 54-year marriage was blessed with two sons, one daughter and two granddaughters. David enjoyed time spent with his beloved children, nephews and nieces and grandchildren. Dave was a graduate of Albany Academy and MIT. While he studied business engineering, he was an architect at heart. He designed and helped his family build Skye Cottage in Weekapaug, R.I. He received a certificate in business management from Harvard in 1968. He worked for Albany International and Appleton Wire. From the late 1970s through the early 1990s, Dave built and ran his own businesses for industrial cleaning and asbestos abatement. He will be fondly remembered by his sons, Robert D. McLeod of Neenah, and John B. (Kimberly) McLeod of Madison; daughter, Eliza J. (Franck Daphnis) McLeod of Rockville, Md.; and granddaughters, Isabelle McLeod-Daphnis of Rockville, and Allison McLeod (mother Julie Reichenberger) of Oshkosh. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, C. Anderson McLeod, sister, Eleanor S. Adriance and brother, Richard Harvey McLeod of Hartford, Conn. The family recognizes and thanks Kathy Regeth. Siblings John and Eliza recognize their brother Bob for his years of steadfast support to both their parents, and especially their father. A private family gathering will be held. Westgor Funeral Home, 205 W. Doty Ave., Neenah 920-722-7151. Condolences at westgorfuneralhomes.com Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close