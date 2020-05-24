Shaughnessy, David B. HAMPTON, N.H. David B. Shaughnessy, 83 of Hampton, N.H. passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020. Born in Lowell, Mass., he was the son of the late John and Grace Shaughnessy. In addition to attending Keith Academy and graduating from Lowell Technical Institute, David proudly served his country in the Navy for 22 years, before going on to work for American University in Washington, D.C. for 20 years. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his wife of 64 years, Lorraine and spending time with his grandchildren. David loved the beach, he and Lorraine split their time between New Hampshire and Florida. He was an active member of his church as well as the Knights of Columbus. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, John and Robert; and sister, Carole Pender. He is survived by his loving wife, Lorraine; daughters, Anne (Darrell Brie), Barbara (Craig) Zelig, and Ellen (Richard) Grosfelt; brothers, Laurence (Cecilia), and Paul (Jane); grandchildren, Brian, Matthew and Grace Zelig, Christopher Brie, and Nolan, Callum and Kenton Grosfelt. Services will be private. A celebration of a life well lived will be held at a later date. Please see NewComerAlbany.com for information.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 24, 2020.