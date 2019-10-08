Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Basil Jones. View Sign Service Information Carleton Funeral Home 68 Main Street Hudson Falls , NY 12839 (518)-747-4243 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Carleton Funeral Home 68 Main Street Hudson Falls , NY 12839 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Hudson Falls United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Jones, David Basil HUDSON FALLS David Basil Jones, 98 of Elm Street, went to be with his Lord, on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Born on May 24, 1921, in Wales, Great Britain, he was the son of the late David G. and Emily Jones. At the age of seven, David and his family moved from Wales to Massachusetts. While at Pittsfield High School, he was known for his beautiful singing voice. David won the opportunity, through WGY Radio Station, for a trip to New York City to audition for Major Bowes Amateur Hour. David was directed to the wrong location and as a result, missed the audition. They put in a ten-year-old substitute, who won the contest. She is now known as Beverly Sills. After graduation, David enlisted in the U.S. Navy, proudly serving his country in the South Pacific during World War II. Following his service in the Navy, he enrolled in the University of Wyoming, earning his B.S. in engineering. While attending college, David married the love of his life, Marjorie Robinson in Prospect, N.Y. She passed away on October 17, 1999, after over 50 wonderful years of marriage. Following graduation from college, David began the career that he loved at General Electric as an engineer, retiring with close to 40 years of service. After his retirement, he enjoyed playing golf with his friends from G.E. David's faith was strong and very important to him. He was a longtime devoted member of the Hudson Falls United Methodist Church, where he served as a trustee, was a member of the finance committee and sang in the choir. David had a beautiful voice that he also shared through the Glens Falls Operetta Club. David was an accomplished woodworker. He enjoyed making furniture, wooden toys and Christmas decorations for the Hudson Falls United Methodist Church Holiday Bazaar. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his daughter, Sally Jones. He is survived by his children, Donna G. Jones of Missouri, David A. Jones and his wife, Meg of Poultney, Vt., Gary R. Jones of Glens Falls and Jeanne E. Jones of Brunswick; his grandchildren, Andrew Reed, Patrick Reed, Abby Clinton, Peter Jones, Michael Jones, Linda Hull and Thomas Jones; many great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to thank the nurses and aides on Tower 3, at the Glens Falls Hospital and the staff at Haynes House of Hope for the wonderful care and compassion given to David and his family. Calling hours will be on Thursday, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. on Friday, in the Hudson Falls United Methodist Church. Memorial donations may be sent to the Haynes House of Hope, 7187 Route 149, Granville, NY, 12832. Online condolences and floral tributes may be left by visiting











Jones, David Basil HUDSON FALLS David Basil Jones, 98 of Elm Street, went to be with his Lord, on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Born on May 24, 1921, in Wales, Great Britain, he was the son of the late David G. and Emily Jones. At the age of seven, David and his family moved from Wales to Massachusetts. While at Pittsfield High School, he was known for his beautiful singing voice. David won the opportunity, through WGY Radio Station, for a trip to New York City to audition for Major Bowes Amateur Hour. David was directed to the wrong location and as a result, missed the audition. They put in a ten-year-old substitute, who won the contest. She is now known as Beverly Sills. After graduation, David enlisted in the U.S. Navy, proudly serving his country in the South Pacific during World War II. Following his service in the Navy, he enrolled in the University of Wyoming, earning his B.S. in engineering. While attending college, David married the love of his life, Marjorie Robinson in Prospect, N.Y. She passed away on October 17, 1999, after over 50 wonderful years of marriage. Following graduation from college, David began the career that he loved at General Electric as an engineer, retiring with close to 40 years of service. After his retirement, he enjoyed playing golf with his friends from G.E. David's faith was strong and very important to him. He was a longtime devoted member of the Hudson Falls United Methodist Church, where he served as a trustee, was a member of the finance committee and sang in the choir. David had a beautiful voice that he also shared through the Glens Falls Operetta Club. David was an accomplished woodworker. He enjoyed making furniture, wooden toys and Christmas decorations for the Hudson Falls United Methodist Church Holiday Bazaar. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his daughter, Sally Jones. He is survived by his children, Donna G. Jones of Missouri, David A. Jones and his wife, Meg of Poultney, Vt., Gary R. Jones of Glens Falls and Jeanne E. Jones of Brunswick; his grandchildren, Andrew Reed, Patrick Reed, Abby Clinton, Peter Jones, Michael Jones, Linda Hull and Thomas Jones; many great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to thank the nurses and aides on Tower 3, at the Glens Falls Hospital and the staff at Haynes House of Hope for the wonderful care and compassion given to David and his family. Calling hours will be on Thursday, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. on Friday, in the Hudson Falls United Methodist Church. Memorial donations may be sent to the Haynes House of Hope, 7187 Route 149, Granville, NY, 12832. Online condolences and floral tributes may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close