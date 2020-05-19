Barrell, David "Dave" C. ALBANY David "Dave" C. Barrell, 70, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was born in Reading, Pa. to the late David Baer Barrell and Doris Irene Wurst Barrell. He was married to Dale (Bielecki) Barrell. They were happily together for 35 years. Immediately after high school, Dave volunteered in 1967 to serve in the United States Air Force. He dutifully served his country in the Vietnam War from June 1968 to June 1969. After being honorably discharged in 1971, he worked as a draftsman at Mckinney Steel in Albany. For 31 years, he worked for the United States Postal Service, retiring in 2008. Dave had a humorous personality and was well known for his big smile. He enjoyed playing golf and a good game of HORSE. He was a talented woodworker, and could build or repair anything. He liked to go on impromptu trips, and loved family vacations. He adored his family and would do anything for them. Dave would decorate the most creative personalized birthday cakes for his family. He tried to attend every one of his children's sporting events, and loudly cheered for every member of the team. Dave loved helping strangers. He was a regular blood donor, giving over 12 gallons of blood to the Red Cross. He was also the first bone marrow donor from Albany County after Albany Medical Center began its donor program. He will be forever missed by his loving wife, Dale; his children, Michael (JoAnna) Barrell, Tom (Cheryl) Barrell, Kristen (Steve) Trimarchi, Jonathan (Rose) Bielecki, and Chris (Silvia) Bielecki; his grandchildren, Andrea Bielecki, Jackson Barrell, Matthew Bielecki, Nicholas Trimarchi, Kailah Barrell, Faraday Barrell, Natalie Trimarchi, and Robbie Trimarchi; his sister; Pat (Randy) Schreffler; and many other loving friends and relatives. He was predeceased by his brother, Marty Barrell; and his parents, David Baer Barrell and Doris Irene Wurst Barrell. Services will be privately held. He will be laid to rest in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Veteran's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 19, 2020.