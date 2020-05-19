David C. "Dave" Barrell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barrell, David "Dave" C. ALBANY David "Dave" C. Barrell, 70, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was born in Reading, Pa. to the late David Baer Barrell and Doris Irene Wurst Barrell. He was married to Dale (Bielecki) Barrell. They were happily together for 35 years. Immediately after high school, Dave volunteered in 1967 to serve in the United States Air Force. He dutifully served his country in the Vietnam War from June 1968 to June 1969. After being honorably discharged in 1971, he worked as a draftsman at Mckinney Steel in Albany. For 31 years, he worked for the United States Postal Service, retiring in 2008. Dave had a humorous personality and was well known for his big smile. He enjoyed playing golf and a good game of HORSE. He was a talented woodworker, and could build or repair anything. He liked to go on impromptu trips, and loved family vacations. He adored his family and would do anything for them. Dave would decorate the most creative personalized birthday cakes for his family. He tried to attend every one of his children's sporting events, and loudly cheered for every member of the team. Dave loved helping strangers. He was a regular blood donor, giving over 12 gallons of blood to the Red Cross. He was also the first bone marrow donor from Albany County after Albany Medical Center began its donor program. He will be forever missed by his loving wife, Dale; his children, Michael (JoAnna) Barrell, Tom (Cheryl) Barrell, Kristen (Steve) Trimarchi, Jonathan (Rose) Bielecki, and Chris (Silvia) Bielecki; his grandchildren, Andrea Bielecki, Jackson Barrell, Matthew Bielecki, Nicholas Trimarchi, Kailah Barrell, Faraday Barrell, Natalie Trimarchi, and Robbie Trimarchi; his sister; Pat (Randy) Schreffler; and many other loving friends and relatives. He was predeceased by his brother, Marty Barrell; and his parents, David Baer Barrell and Doris Irene Wurst Barrell. Services will be privately held. He will be laid to rest in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Veteran's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
5216 Western Turnpike
Guilderland, NY 12084
(518) 356-5925
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved