Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave Albany , NY 12203 (518)-489-2161 Send Flowers Obituary

Ragule, David C. ALBANY David C. Ragule, 69 of Albany, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, after a short illness. Dave was born in Albany, the son of the late Theodore Ragule and Helen Weinlein Ragule. He was a graduate of Christian Brothers Academy and the Sage Junior College and served in the Army National Guard for six years. Dave worked for G.E. for several years, and for over 30 years as a maintenance mechanic at Owens Corning in Delmar. Dave loved the outdoors, especially the Adirondacks, and enjoyed kayaking and cross-country skiing. He was an avid scuba diver and boater for many years. He enjoyed travel, and visited Italy, England, Ireland, Spain, and Portugal, as well as various Caribbean Islands, Mexico, Canada, and many places in the U.S. including Alaska. He was a member and trustee of the New York State Divers Association, the Albany Aquanauts Scuba Club, and the Adirondack Hiking Club for many years. Dave was a gentle, kind and loving man who will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Dave is survived by his loving wife Maureen F. Kennedy-Ragule; his stepdaughter Meaghan Mariany (Jon); his grandchildren, Dylan DiGiovanni, Jon DiGiovanni, and Cailyn Mariany; his brother Edward Ragule; his niece Amy Ragule; his brother-in-law Michael Kennedy; and by numerous cousins. Funeral services will be held in the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany on Monday at 8:30 a.m., and from there to the Parish of Mater Christi, Hurst Avenue and Hopewell Street, Albany, at 9:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 3-7 p.m. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. The family suggests memorial contributions to Soldiers Undertaking Disabled Scuba (SUDS) Diving, Inc., P.O. Box 2504, Beaufort, NC, 28516 or online at











Ragule, David C. ALBANY David C. Ragule, 69 of Albany, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, after a short illness. Dave was born in Albany, the son of the late Theodore Ragule and Helen Weinlein Ragule. He was a graduate of Christian Brothers Academy and the Sage Junior College and served in the Army National Guard for six years. Dave worked for G.E. for several years, and for over 30 years as a maintenance mechanic at Owens Corning in Delmar. Dave loved the outdoors, especially the Adirondacks, and enjoyed kayaking and cross-country skiing. He was an avid scuba diver and boater for many years. He enjoyed travel, and visited Italy, England, Ireland, Spain, and Portugal, as well as various Caribbean Islands, Mexico, Canada, and many places in the U.S. including Alaska. He was a member and trustee of the New York State Divers Association, the Albany Aquanauts Scuba Club, and the Adirondack Hiking Club for many years. Dave was a gentle, kind and loving man who will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Dave is survived by his loving wife Maureen F. Kennedy-Ragule; his stepdaughter Meaghan Mariany (Jon); his grandchildren, Dylan DiGiovanni, Jon DiGiovanni, and Cailyn Mariany; his brother Edward Ragule; his niece Amy Ragule; his brother-in-law Michael Kennedy; and by numerous cousins. Funeral services will be held in the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany on Monday at 8:30 a.m., and from there to the Parish of Mater Christi, Hurst Avenue and Hopewell Street, Albany, at 9:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 3-7 p.m. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. The family suggests memorial contributions to Soldiers Undertaking Disabled Scuba (SUDS) Diving, Inc., P.O. Box 2504, Beaufort, NC, 28516 or online at SudsDiving.org ; or to the Capital City Rescue Mission, 259 South Pearl St., Albany, NY, 12202. To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com Published in Albany Times Union from June 7 to June 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close