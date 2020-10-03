Clapp, David GUILDERLAND David Clapp passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born in Glens Falls and was a lifelong resident of the Capital District. A graduate of H.V.C.C., SUNY Plattsburgh and Russell Sage College, he dedicated 40 years of service to the N.Y.S. Department of Education. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hike, ski and play the guitar. Dave is survived by his wife, Judy; and children, Erin and Kevin. In addition to his parents, Eleanor and Larry Clapp, he was predeceased by his sister, Janet Kenney. Per Dave's request, funeral services will be private. Family and friends may gather outdoors on Sunday, October 4, from 1-4 p.m. at 4 Warren St., Albany. Per COVID-19 guidelines, masks are required. Social distancing and occupancy limits will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Maddie's Mark Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, or the charity of your choice
.