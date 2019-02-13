Collett, David TROY David Collett, 65, died suddenly at his home on Monday, February 11, 2019. Born in Troy, David was the son of the late Marion Hayner and William F. Collett. David attended Troy High School and Hudson Valley Community College. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving from 1972 to 1976. David was formerly employed by LaRose Bros. of Cohoes and Gardenway in Troy. He was an avid Giants and Yankees fan. David spent most of his days with his grandchildren who he loved more than words can express. Besides his parents, David was predeceased by siblings, Marion Mattey and Bill Collett. He leaves behind to mourn his loss, his beloved fiance' of 33 years, Diane L. O'Brien; his children, Deanne, Dennis and John Collett, Chrissy (Scott) Mysliwiec and son-in-law, John Conlen; siblings, Catherine (Mike) Herrington, Dennis (Sue) Collett and John (Trish) Collett; his adored grandchildren, Ashley Mysliwiec "Rascal," Breanna Mysliwiec "Wildfire," Jayden Conlen "Buddy Boy," Jocelynn Conlen "Calamity," Keenan Collett, Brittanee Bruner, Alyssa Jo Collett and Brooklyn Collett. He is also survived by several brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Funeral, 11 a.m. Friday in the Chapel of the Riverview Funeral Home, 218 2nd Avenue (corner of 104th Street), Lansingburgh, with Father James R. Sidoti, O. Carm. officiating. Interment, with full military honors, will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Troy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may also call at the Riverview Funeral Home on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions in David's name be made to the Veterans of Lansingburgh, Inc., 777 1st Ave., Troy, NY, 12182. For online condolences please visit: TheRiverviewFuneralHome.com.
