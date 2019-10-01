Albany Times Union Obituaries
David E. Craig Obituary
Craig, David E. FULTON David E. Craig, 68 of the Fulton Center for Rehabilitation and former resident of Clifton Park, died on September 24, 2019. He was born in Boston on October 13, 1950, the son of the late Edward J. Craig and Jeanne M. McDonald Craig. He graduated from Linton High School in Schenectady in 1969. He worked for several years as a bartender and chef before eventually serving as director of dietary at Conifer Park in Glenville, N.Y., for almost twenty years. He often shared his talents for cooking, frequently making delicious meals for friends and family. He was a lover of music and played several instruments, including drums, guitar, piano and trumpet. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed camping, fishing and boating, especially in the Adirondacks. He also loved photography and spent many hours taking beautiful pictures of Adirondack scenery. He is survived by his son, David P. Craig of South Glens Falls; his siblings, Theresa A. Glunz of Winchester, Mass., Stephen R. Craig of Raleigh, N.C., Anita M. Cummings of Medford, Ore., and William P. Craig of Wakefield, R.I.; and his former wife Cathy Madej of South Glens Falls. A memorial gathering will be held at the Ravenswood Restaurant at 1021 Route 146, Clifton Park, NY on Sunday, October 13, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Protect the Adirondacks, PO Box 48, North Creek, NY 12853. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Route 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065, 518-371-5454. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerick funeralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 1, 2019
