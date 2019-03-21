Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Irving, Reverend David E. Sr. EAST GREENBUSH The Reverend David E. Irving Sr., 80 of East Greenbush transitioned from labor to reward on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Evergreen Commons Rehabilitation and nursing center. Reverend Irving retired from Harvard University and relocated to East Greenbush. He was a local Elder of the first Israel A.M.E church Albany, N.Y. Memory's will be cherished by his devoted wife, Mozella Irving of East Greenbush; daughter Lauren McLean-Britt; son David Irving Jr.; grandson Norman Britt III; sister Louise Bean; all of Boston, Mass. and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday March 22, at 11 a.m. in the Bethel Baptist Church, 2165 Fifth Ave., Troy. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 9-11 a.m. in the church. Interment to follow at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Israel AME Kitchen Ministry.



2165 5th Ave

Troy, NY 12180

