Palmer, David E. RAVENA David E. Palmer, age 87 of Ravena, passed away at The Pines Nursing Home in Catskill on August 31, 2019. David was born on January 30, 1932, in Earlton, N.Y. David is survived by his sister Marie Kadlic, formerly of Coxsackie, along with many nieces and nephews. He was a retired groundskeeper for the Department of O.G.S. in Albany, served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1957 and was an active member of the Ravena V.F.W. Friends and relatives are invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, September 4, from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. in St. Mary's Church, Coxsackie. The Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 12 p.m. Interment will take place in the Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested a donation to the in David's memory. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the W.C. Brady's Sons Funeral Home Inc., Coxsackie.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 4, 2019