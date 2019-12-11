Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Earl Ennis. View Sign Service Information Raymond E Bond Funeral Home 1015 Kinderhook Ave Valatie , NY 12184 (518)-758-7031 Memorial service 11:00 AM Kinderhook Reformed Church Route 9 Kinderhook , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ennis, David Earl VALATIE David Earl Ennis, 71 of Valatie, returned to his Heavenly home on Monday, December 9, 2019, after a long illness and struggle with glioblastoma. His devotion to his family and firm belief in God helped him fight the disease with grace and dignity. Born on December 8, 1948, in Albany, he was the son of the late Earl B. and Cora (Bristo) Ennis. David graduated from Union College in 1971 and Albany College of Pharmacy in 1975. He was the supervising pharmacist at Albany Memorial Hospital for 37 years, retiring in 2015, served in the U.S. Army and was an elder and deacon with the Kinderhook Reformed Church. David had love and passion for family, his church and God, his dog Sasha, his home, and travel and outdoor projects. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Beth M. (Taylor) Ennis; two daughters: Kara Sidoti (Timothy) of East Greenbush, and Kelly Babic (Bradley) of Delmar; two sisters: Deborah Pardi of Ballston Spa, and Diane Haggerty of Castleton, Vt.; a brother: Dale Ennis of Castleton; two grandchildren: Taylor and Brynn Babic; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 16, in the Kinderhook Reformed Church, Route 9, Kinderhook, with Reverend Rudy Visser officiating. Burial will be in the Kinderhook Cemetery. In lieu of flowers or for those who wish, contributions may be made to the Kinderhook Reformed Church. Arrangements are with the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Valatie.











