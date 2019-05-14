Picard, David Earnest VOORHEESVILLE David Ernest Picard, 79 of Voorheesville, passed away peacefully at St. Peter's Hospital on Saturday, May 11, 2019. The son of Herman William Picard and Alice Erie Chesboro Picard, David was the oldest child, and is survived by his brother Herman William "Buddy" Picard III and sister Jeanne (Picard) Fish all of Voorheesville. David was a veteran of the U.S. Navy where he spent two years as a yeoman on the USS Forrestal. The majority of his life he worked for the family business, Picard's Grove, where his smiling face served many a cold beer and perfectly grilled steak to many loyal guests of the spot who came to have a Clam Bake and Steak Roast at the base of the Helderberg Mountains. He also worked for many years for Agway Oil Company and eventually became the assistant terminal manager in Albany. His favorite "late in life" career was as a bus driver for the Bethlehem School District. David was also a 50-year member of the New Salem Fire Department, spending many years contributing to the "Punkintown Fair." One of David's favorite pastimes, which brought him great joy, was as a NASCAR and modified dirt car racing fan. He spent many Friday nights at Fonda Race Track as a "Pit Crew" member selling tires and gas to the drivers, just to be part of the "thrill" of racing. He is survived by his long-term companion, Anne Foster of Climax, N.Y.; the mother of his children, Judith Picard of Albany; his daughter Julie (Picard) Russell of Kennebunkport, Maine; his sons, Gregory (Sandra) Picard of Orlando, Fla., and Geoffrey (Jessica) Picard of Chicopee, Mass.; and seven very adored grandchildren, and spouses. There will be a private graveside service in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery followed by a celebration of his life at the New Salem Fire Company function hall for all of his family and friends to share memories about David's life, from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, May 18. In lieu of flowers, David's family requests that contributions be made to the New Salem Fireman's Fund, 694 New Salem Rd, Voorheesville, NY, 12186.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 14, 2019