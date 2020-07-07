Blessing, David Edward COLONIE David Edward "Dave" Blessing, 53 of Colonie, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Dave was born in New Hartford, N.Y. to Edward and Shirley Blessing on May 22, 1967. He was a graduate of Wells Central School. He went on to earn his bachelor's degree and M.B.A. degree from University at Albany and a certification from American Bankers Association Stonier Graduate School of banking program from the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton Executive Education. Dave started his career at New York Business Development Corporation (NYBDC) where he developed his passion for finance and banking. He then went on to spend more than ten years with KeyBank working his way up to senior vice president. He was presented with the opportunity of his career to go develop a commercial lending portfolio at Pioneer Bank where he spent the last eleven years. You always knew when Dave was in the room, usually because he was the loudest, but mostly because it was where the crowd was. People wanted to be near him because he always had a story, always made people laugh and you could always trust he would turn it into a business conversation at some point. He poured his heart and soul into his career and he loved every minute of it. Growing up on Piseco Lake in the Adirondacks, Dave loved being outdoors. He was happiest being on the water, golfing, alpine skiing, snowmobiling, hiking, biking or just walks around the neighborhood. Dave is survived by the love of his life, his wife Alison Blessing (Newell); his father Edward H. Blessing (Betsy Ruff); his sister Gayle Rountree; niece Abby Statler (Tristan); grandnephew Winston; and niece Lydia Rountree; sister Suzanne Blessing; niece Sarah McMillen; and nephews, Ryan Shepardson and Patrick McMillen (Marcy); sister Nancy Blessing (Doug Johnstone); and nieces, Maya and Aili Johnstone; brother Peter Blessing (Mandy Knapp); niece Addison Blessing; and niece and nephew Lauren and Blake Dobbins; and many cherished aunts, uncles and cousins. Dave was predeceased by his beloved mother Shirley Dodge Blessing; his aunt Dorothy L. Blessing "Dotsie" and many extended family members. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, there will only be an immediate family graveside service. A future memorial service will be held when it is safe to do so. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 1 Penny Ln., Latham, NY, 12110 to honor his mother Shirley D. Blessing.
