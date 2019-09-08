Flouton, David F. COHOES David F. Flouton, 77, passed away suddenly on August 30, 2019. David retired after many years of service with General Electric Co. He served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. Survivors include his sisters, Elizabeth Schunk, Doris Menegio, Helen Snyder and Donna Hoffman; brother, Herbert Snyder; goddaughter, Michelle Snyder; great-niece, Makayla Schunk; and several nieces and nephews. All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 8, 2019