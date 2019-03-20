Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Flege Thomson. View Sign

Thomson, David Flege LIBERTY David Flege Thomson, United States Army veteran , longtime college student affairs administrator, employment counselor, and community volunteer, died March 12, 2019, age 75. David was born on April 30, 1943, in Basking Ridge, N.J. He was predeceased by his parents, Harold Brown Thomson and Elinor Flege; and by his brother, John Richard Thomson, who died prior to David's birth. David is survived by his many friends; by his beloved godchildren, brother and sister Jeffery Bevan Jr. and Staci Ann Beegle; and by his first cousins, John Charles Smith , Peter Thomson Smith, James Bruce Thomson, Robert Drew Thomson and William Barry Thomson. After two years of active service in the Army, one including Vietnam service with a Bronze Star award, David returned to his Alma Mater, Gettysburg College, to begin an over forty-year career in College Student Affairs. Beginning as a resident advisor and eventually assistant dean of students, Dave was primary administrator responsible for all Men's Residential Halls, the College fraternity system and College discipline system. David was advisor to Phi Sigma Kappa, and Alpha Phi Omega, respectively social and service fraternities, for the nine years he spent at "G'burg." As a college administrator, David had a different perspective about the Vietnam War protests and demonstrations, trying to deal with and channel the energies of the students. He attended all student protest meetings until being banned from attending on his 30th birthday due to the sense that anyone over that old age could not be trusted. Moving in 1976 to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, David held positions of assistant and then associate dean of students with continuing responsibilities in residence halls, the Fraternity System, new student orientation and College Judicial Affairs. While there, David continued an activity first learned and then taught through his prior involvement with the Boy Scouts at local and National Council courses involving Leadership Development. Working with other staff, "Dean Dave" offered workshops between a mostly white fraternity and the Black Student Union who had clashed on campus. In the end they reduced negative images and replaced them with identifying common interests and unique qualities. Requirements of a 24/7 job at two residential colleges includes normal office hours, many evening events and night time emergencies. The worst was calling families to inform them of the serious injury or passing of their child. The best was talking with students as they sorted out who they were in the mix of family, personal, academic and peer expectations. After R.P.I. in 1991, David went to Newark, Ohio and served as the chief student affairs officer of two student bodies that were co-located on the same campus: Central Ohio Technical College and the Newark Campus of the Ohio State University. Major programs coordinated included Activities, Athletics, Developmental Education and Counseling, Child Care Services, and residential programs. Due to the smaller nature of the residence program, David spent more time involved in community-based activities including joining the Newark Kiwanis Club, serving in various officer positions including president. He also was a member and chair of the Camp O'Bannon Board which provided a week-long overnight camping and program experience at no cost to children who were recommended by school teachers and counselors. He also served with the Food Pantry Network and the United Way of Licking County. In 2001, David Thomson moved to his current residence in Liberty, and became the chief student affairs officer of Sullivan County Community College. He carried essentially the same duties as in Newark and added admissions and registration services. David was heavily involved with assisting the campus to transition from a commuter campus to one which added over 300 residential students as part of the Dormitory Foundation's new addition adjacent to the campus. The transition from commuter campus to one with residential students with the need for 24/7 programs and supervision was significant for the campus and its staff and faculty. Recruitment for the campus and the Dormitory was most effective when staff and faculty pitched in to do a part. David left the college in 2007 and a year later joined the Monticello office of the New York Department of Labor as an employment counselor. While there, he helped out of work adults sharpen their job hunting and job transition skills. He particularly specialized in resume writing and workshops for searching and interviewing assistance. Community service became an increasing responsibility for various programs including Leadership Sullivan, in which he participated and then joined its board and designed annual organization retreats since 2002. He had been an active member of the Liberty Rotary Club , was a tutor and member of the Board for Literacy Volunteers for a few years and most recently, joined the United Way Board of Sullivan County. A celebration of Dave's life will be held on Saturday, March 30, from 12 to 3 p.m. at Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, 279 S. Main St., Liberty, all are invited to attend and participate. Interment will be held privately in the Sullivan County Veterans Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's memory to the following: Gettysburg College and the Keith Pappas Fund, R.P.I. and its student leadership program, Newark, Ohio Residents to Community Foundation of Licking County for Kiwanis Little League and Camp O'Bannon Funds or to the Sullivan County Chamber of Commerce Foundation for Leadership Sullivan Program. Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home. For further information call 845-292-7160 or visit colonialramsaysfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 20, 2019 