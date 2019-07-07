Campisi, David G. GUILDERLAND David G. Campisi, 71 of Guilderland, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, in the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. David was born in Albany, and lived in the area all his life. He was a graduate of Guilderland High School and SUNY Oneonta. David was an avid reader, and also loved to write. David was predeceased by his parents, Vito G. Compisi and Margaret Blendell Compisi; and by his sister-in-law Joan Ann Campisi. He is survived by his brother Michael J. Campisi of Saratoga Springs; and by his niece Kaitlyn Campisi Jordan (Lance). The family would like to thank the staffs of the Western Turnpike Community Residence, St. Peter's Hospital, and the Hospice Inn for the wonderful care they provided to David. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family, with interment in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the at 800.227.2345 or . Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hans Funeral Home, Albany. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 7, 2019