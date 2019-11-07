|
Slezak, David G. PRINCETOWN David G. Slezak, 60, died on Monday, November 4, 2019, at his home. David is survived by his daughters, Alyssa Atlschul (Zach) of Rotterdam and Kara Hodecker (Eric) of Melrose, Mass.; granddaughters, Rilynn and Averie Hodecker; his brother Lawrence Slezak (Judy); and sisters, Kathryn Smith (Dan) of Princetown and Marilyn Petro (Mark). Celebration of life, Saturday, November 9, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Bond Funeral Home, Schenectady. Full obituary online at www.bondfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 7, 2019