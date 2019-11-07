Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
(518) 346-8424
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Slezak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David G. Slezak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David G. Slezak Obituary
Slezak, David G. PRINCETOWN David G. Slezak, 60, died on Monday, November 4, 2019, at his home. David is survived by his daughters, Alyssa Atlschul (Zach) of Rotterdam and Kara Hodecker (Eric) of Melrose, Mass.; granddaughters, Rilynn and Averie Hodecker; his brother Lawrence Slezak (Judy); and sisters, Kathryn Smith (Dan) of Princetown and Marilyn Petro (Mark). Celebration of life, Saturday, November 9, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Bond Funeral Home, Schenectady. Full obituary online at www.bondfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bond Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now