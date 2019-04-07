Cook, David George COLONIE David George Cook, 69 of Colonie, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at home with his loving family by his side. Born on April 28, 1949, in Albany, David was the son of the late Thomas and Marion (Becker) Cook. David spent more than 35 years working as an engineer, a job he loved. Even after he retired, he spent hours on the computer each day designing various projects. David is survived by his four children, Rebecca (Brian Taylor), Geoffrey (Alexandria), David Jr, Nicholas (Kaitlyn); and his grandchildren, Noah, Madalyne, Aedyn, Owen and Eloise; and Maxwell, his golden retriever. Predeceased by Jesse McNeal A special thank you to Eileen and Community Hospice for the care they provided David in his final months. Relatives and friends may call 4-7 p.m., Monday, April 8, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road (Route 2) Watervliet. A time to share memories will be held at the funeral home Tuesday, April 9 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens, Colonie. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 7, 2019