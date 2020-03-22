Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David George Garhartt Sr.. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Send Flowers Obituary

Garhartt, David George Sr. ALBANY David George Garhartt Sr., 73 of Rotterdam, passed away peacefully at home on March 19, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Born in Albany in 1947, he was the son of the late George and Muriel Garhartt. David married his high school sweetheart Caroline in 1964. He proudly served in the United States Army and he was a member of Teamster Local 294 for 50 years serving as vice president and senior driving instructor for their driving school. David was also a member of the Teamster Care Program for over 35 years. He believed in helping others to make their lives better for themselves and their families and never asked for anything in return. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Sonie O'Donnell. David is survived by his wife of 55 years, Caroline Garhartt; daughter Kimberly Tompkins (Tom); son David Garhartt Jr. (Jen); and grandchildren, David Garhartt III, Samantha Tompkins, Dylan Garhartt and Delaney Garhartt. David also came from a large family of brothers and sisters, Ross Garhartt (Leon), Richard Garhartt (Linda), Gene Garhartt (Karen), Ronnie Garhartt, LuAnn Burgess (John), Robin Garhartt (Patricia), Tammy LaFountaine and Randy Garhartt. He also is survived by several nieces and nephews. The family would like to send a special thank you to all the staff at St. Peter's Oncology Department and Community Hospice for their kindness, compassion and extraordinary care they provided to David and the family. Due to the restrictions in place regarding gatherings, services will be private. A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to either the local animal protective foundations, Mohawk Hudson Humane Society or .











