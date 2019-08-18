Gregory, David Hale DELMAR David Hale Gregory, 91 of Delmar, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 9, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Born in Syracuse on August 15, 1927, David was the son of the late George Groot Gregory and Dr. Clara Amelia (Hale) Gregory. He was the devoted husband of 43 years to the late Virginia DeWitt Gregory. They were married in 1975 until her passing in June of 2018. He was predeceased by his first wife of 18 years, Janet Rude Graham Gregory. Loving father of Lynn Hale Gregory, Susan Gregory Schmidt, Carol Ritchie Gregory and William Graham Gregory (Kimberly); and stepfather of Linda Gray Alexander (Bruce), Stephanie Gray Glisson (William), William Jon Gray and Jon DeWitt Gray (Kathleen).Cherished grandfather of Nathan Beane, Erin Frayne, Emily Dufrene, Elizabeth Schmidt, Piper Gregory, and Garrett Gregory; and great-grandfather of seven. Dearest brother of the late Ann Bunce, the late Jean Munger and the late George Groot Gregory II. Several nieces and nephews also survive. David was a lifelong resident of the Delmar and Slingerlands area. He served his country faithfully as a veteran of both the Navy and the Air Force at the end of World War II (1945-1947) receiving an honorable discharge. David attended Syracuse University where he received and associate's degree. He was employed as a sales engineer for over 39.5 years and retired from Honeywell Controls Division in Albany. David was a member of the Elks of Punta Gorda, Fla., the Normanside Country Club, the Delmar American Legion and he was a lifelong member of Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association. He was an active participant at the South Albany Airport and he was a member on the board of directors. David was a pilot and an avid reader, he enjoyed flying, hunting, boating in Florida and socializing with family and friends. Above all, David was a loving father and grandfather. Memorial services will be held on September 21, at 2 p.m. in St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 16 Elsmere Ave, Delmar. A gathering will follow at the home of Bill and Kim Gregory, 270 Waldenmaier Rd., Feura Bush. The family requests that donations be made to , Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD, 21741-5014 or online at: michaeljfox.org/donate To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 18, 2019