Hewes, David Hoopes SAN BRUNO, Calif. David Hoopes Hewes of San Bruno, Calif. passed away on June 5, 2020. Dave was the eldest son of Frank and Joyce Hewes of Latham. He was born on May 15, 1949, in Glens Falls. He graduated from Shaker High School and the University of Cincinnati. Dave was in business in Washington, D.C., Boston, Atlanta, Seattle and San Francisco. Dave is survived by his brother Mark Drury Hewes of East Hampton, Conn.; and sister Amy Hewes Findlay of Poughkeepsie. Dave was buried in the Oakwood Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store