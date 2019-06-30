Guest Book View Sign Service Information Devanny Condron Funeral Home 40 Maplewood Avenue Pittsfield , MA 01201 (413)-445-5988 Send Flowers Obituary

Hynes, David PITTSFIELD, Mass. David Hynes passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019, at the Springside Nursing Center in Pittsfield. David was born in Agawam, Mass., the son of the late Roger and Annie Hynes. He attended the Stockbridge School of Agriculture before serving in the Air Force. He was stationed in Germany working as a radio mechanic. David graduated from UMass and received a master's degree in electrical engineering from RPI. He then worked for Sprague Electric designing electronic circuitry and installing computers throughout the country. David was a man of many talents and interests. He built a cabin on the Battenkill River where he loved to canoe in his handmade boats. He enjoyed gardening, cryptography, geocaching, square and round dancing, traveling, and woodworking, and David spent many winters in Riverview, Fla. He was a member of Tau Beta Pi, the American Cryptogram Association and the Single Squares of Albany. David is survived by his four children, Douglas, Arnold, Aldon and Abigail (O'Connor). He was the grandfather of nine and great-grandfather of four. He is also survived by his brother, Robert (Ann); sister in-law, Marjorie; and his longtime companion, Charlotte Rounds. He was predeceased by his brother, Roger. A special thank you to the staff at Springside for the wonderful care, kindness and compassion shown to David during his illness. A memorial service with military honors will be held at the Massachusetts Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Agawam at a later date. Donations in David's memory may be made to: Hospice of Western and Central Massachusetts, in care of Devanny-Condron Funeral Home, 40 Maplewood Ave., Pittsfield, MA 01201







