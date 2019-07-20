David J. Ballou

Obituary
Ballou, David J. ALBANY David J. Ballou, 95, passed away on July 9, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Maxine Ballou; his children, Frank Ballou (Carolyn), Ruby Leigh (Sam), David Ballou (Sandia), Mary Ann Ballou, Leslie Turner (Nathaniel), Gabrielle Ballou and Jennifer Ballou Cohen (Richard); 23 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, one great-great-great-granddaughter; a host of nieces and nephews; and his dear friend Henry Howard. Calling hours will be held in the Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, 159 Quail St., Albany on Saturday, July 20, from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by the celebration service at 11 a.m.

