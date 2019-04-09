Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David J. Beals. View Sign

Beals, David J. BALLSTON SPA David J. Beals 71, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. Born in Niskayuna, N.Y. on February 12, 1948, he was the son of Clarence and Eva Beals. He was a graduate of Ballston Spa High School. David began his career as a chef at Red's Restaurant, which is now known as the Ripe Tomato. He was a long haul tractor trailer driver for many trucking companies and later drove school bus for Ballston Spa Central Schools for many years, retiring in 2006. David served as Planning Board chairman for the Village of Ballston Spa and was a member of the Town of Milton Zoning Board. David also served as an election inspector for the Village of Ballston Spa, Town of Milton and school elections. He enjoyed taking long rides in the country with his lifelong friend Greg "Whitey", usually using a full tank of gas. He also enjoyed racing radio controlled cars and playing golf. David was a stock car racing fan and worked at the Albany Saratoga Speedway and Fonda Speedway. He owned several classic cars. He was the Trivia king and played at all the local restaurants on Trivia Night. David loved all his animals and rescued many from the animal shelter. He was loved by his neighbors and friends and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was predeceased by his parents, Clarence and Eva Beals; and his brothers, Charles Beals and Peter Beals. David is survived by his wife of 23 years Carol; son Jeffrey Beals; granddaughter Meghan; brothers Paul Beals (Audrey) and William Beals (Leonilde); many nieces, nephews and special friends. All are invited to a celebration of David's life on Friday, April 12 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the upstairs banquet room at The Factory, 20 Prospect Street, Ballston Spa. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. A dinner buffet will be served starting at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa, NY 12020. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Armer Funeral Home Inc.

39 East High Street

Ballston Spa , NY 12020

