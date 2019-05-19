Bova, David J. II NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. David J. Bova II, a wig, hair, and make-up designer passed away suddenly on May 7, 2019, at the age of 41. David is a 1996 graduate from Mechanicville and a 2000 graduate from SUNY Fredonia with a Bachelor's of Fine Arts Degree with a focus in Theater. He has designed numerous shows on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and National tour shows. His most current Broadway show is Be More Chill. He has also worked the last few summers as the wig, hair and make-up designer for the Glimmerglass Festival in Cooperstown, N.Y. He was loved by all he has worked with, proven by the article about him on Broadway.com. David will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Mary K. Bova; sister, Katherine (Lisa) Bova-Beard; dearest Zev Mendelowitz; nieces, Kylea, Kaitlyn, Kelsey, Nyssa, Crystal, Alyssa, and Kiera; as well as his nephews, Austin and Tyler; grandmothers, Mary Kochever, and Helen Garceau. He will also be remembered by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, who all loved him dearly. He is also predeceased by his father, David Bova; grandfathers, Eugene Bova and Omer Garceau; and grandmother Emma Bova. There will be a celebration of life for David on Saturday, June 8, at 1 p.m., at the American Legion, 81 E Main St, Mechanicville, NY. David was extremely passionate for the as well as the Gay Men's Health Crisis Organization (GMAC), so in lieu of flowers please donate to those causes. To leave condolences or for directions visit devito-salvadorefh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 19, 2019