Bovia, David J. "Buck" Sr. PATTERSONVILLE David J. "Buck" Bovia Sr., 59 of Pattersonville, passed away at his home on Saturday, December 7, 2019. He was born in Albany, a son of Edmund and Elizabeth (Hodson) Bovia. David was employed with the Capital District Transportation Authority for over twenty years before retiring. David was a loving and dedicated father, grandfather brother and uncle. He worked hard to provide for his family. He was always willing to help anyone who was willing to help themselves. He was honest, honorable, unselfish and had a heart of gold. He enjoyed fishing and loved spending time with his grandkids. He was predeceased by two brothers, Edward and Ronald Bovia. David is survived by his companion of twenty-eight years, Virginia "Ginny" Kelly; his son, David Bovia Jr.; his daughter, Angel (Steven) Donnelly; his two stepsons, Brian and Alex Kelly; his stepdaughter, Candice Kelly; his many grandchildren; his brother, Rick Rafferty; his three sisters, Irene Oliver, Janet Waters and Sharon Ellis and many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. with a funeral service to immediately follow at 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 10, 2019