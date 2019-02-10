Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David J. Buckley. View Sign

Buckley, David J. SLINGERLANDS David J. Buckley, 81, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019. Born and educated in Albany, he was the son of the late David and Helen (Norton) Buckley. He served in the N.Y. National Guard right out of high school. Mr. Buckley retired as a bus driver for North Colonie Schools after 25 years of service. He had a passion for driving campers, cars, RV's, and tractor trailers. He also volunteered with the Boy Scouts. Mr. Buckley was devoted to his church and was a communicant of the Parish of Mater Christi. He is survived by his children, William Buckley (Amy) of Waterford, Edmund Buckley of Delmar, Gerald Buckley of Delmar, Marie Regelski (Gregory) of Springfield, Va., Anne Champagne (Kevin) of Glenmont, and Michael Buckley (Monica) of Cohoes; his grandchildren, Matthew, Aaron and Corey Buckley, Christina Gomez (Ben), Zachary Regelski, Julia and Olivia Champagne. He is also survived by Constance Buckley of Cohoes. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass to be celebrated on Wednesday, February 13, at 10:30 a.m. in the Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell St., Albany. Interment will follow the Mass in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers for the funeral, the family suggests that you treat yourself or a loved one to a bouquet of flowers. Online condolences may be offered at











Buckley, David J. SLINGERLANDS David J. Buckley, 81, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019. Born and educated in Albany, he was the son of the late David and Helen (Norton) Buckley. He served in the N.Y. National Guard right out of high school. Mr. Buckley retired as a bus driver for North Colonie Schools after 25 years of service. He had a passion for driving campers, cars, RV's, and tractor trailers. He also volunteered with the Boy Scouts. Mr. Buckley was devoted to his church and was a communicant of the Parish of Mater Christi. He is survived by his children, William Buckley (Amy) of Waterford, Edmund Buckley of Delmar, Gerald Buckley of Delmar, Marie Regelski (Gregory) of Springfield, Va., Anne Champagne (Kevin) of Glenmont, and Michael Buckley (Monica) of Cohoes; his grandchildren, Matthew, Aaron and Corey Buckley, Christina Gomez (Ben), Zachary Regelski, Julia and Olivia Champagne. He is also survived by Constance Buckley of Cohoes. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass to be celebrated on Wednesday, February 13, at 10:30 a.m. in the Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell St., Albany. Interment will follow the Mass in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers for the funeral, the family suggests that you treat yourself or a loved one to a bouquet of flowers. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.

490 Delaware Avenue

Albany , NY 12209

(518) 463-1594 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close