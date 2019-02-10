Buckley, David J. SLINGERLANDS David J. Buckley, 81, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019. Born and educated in Albany, he was the son of the late David and Helen (Norton) Buckley. He served in the N.Y. National Guard right out of high school. Mr. Buckley retired as a bus driver for North Colonie Schools after 25 years of service. He had a passion for driving campers, cars, RV's, and tractor trailers. He also volunteered with the Boy Scouts. Mr. Buckley was devoted to his church and was a communicant of the Parish of Mater Christi. He is survived by his children, William Buckley (Amy) of Waterford, Edmund Buckley of Delmar, Gerald Buckley of Delmar, Marie Regelski (Gregory) of Springfield, Va., Anne Champagne (Kevin) of Glenmont, and Michael Buckley (Monica) of Cohoes; his grandchildren, Matthew, Aaron and Corey Buckley, Christina Gomez (Ben), Zachary Regelski, Julia and Olivia Champagne. He is also survived by Constance Buckley of Cohoes. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass to be celebrated on Wednesday, February 13, at 10:30 a.m. in the Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell St., Albany. Interment will follow the Mass in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers for the funeral, the family suggests that you treat yourself or a loved one to a bouquet of flowers. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
