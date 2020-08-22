1/1
David J. DiFabio Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DiFabio, David J. Jr. MECHANICVILLE David J. DiFabio Jr. passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, due to injuries he received from a motorcycle accident. David was the son of Arlene Dantz Luibrand and David DiFabio Sr. Relatives and friends may pay their respects between 3-7 p.m. on Monday at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street, Schenectady. Memorial contributions may be made in David's memory to Out of the Pits at www.outofthepits.org. Please visit www.rossiditorofuneralhome.com for full obituary information.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
518-374-0854
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved