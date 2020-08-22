DiFabio, David J. Jr. MECHANICVILLE David J. DiFabio Jr. passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, due to injuries he received from a motorcycle accident. David was the son of Arlene Dantz Luibrand and David DiFabio Sr. Relatives and friends may pay their respects between 3-7 p.m. on Monday at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street, Schenectady. Memorial contributions may be made in David's memory to Out of the Pits at www.outofthepits.org
. Please visit www.rossiditorofuneralhome.com
for full obituary information.