Durrick, David J. Jr. LATHAM David J. Durrick Jr., 46, passed away suddenly Sunday, September 1, 2019. David was the father to his cherished daughter, Elana and the son of David Sr. and Barbara Durrick. David was survived by the love of his life, Nicole Durrick. If David could be anywhere, he would choose to be with his family and friends, whom he loved very much. He was always willing to help and put others before himself. He enjoyed music and playing guitar. He loved the outdoors, camping in the Adirondacks, fishing, boating and above all, he loved taking long walks with his daughter, Elana and his dog, Major. If there was one thing that everyone knew about David, he knew something about everything. David is survived by his sister, Lisa Horwitz; brother-in-law, Marc Horwitz; his niece, Emma Horwitz; his nephew, Zachary Horwitz; and many loving relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 14 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet, New York 12189. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Mohawk-Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Avenue, Menands, NY 12204.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 10, 2019